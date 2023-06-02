Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 to be declared today at 1pm

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 today, June 2. Candidates who have appeared for 10th board examination can check the results through the official site of Maharashtra results at mahresult.nic.in. The Maha Class 10 Results 2023 will be announced for divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. To check SSC results, students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms. The students of Class 10 will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC board exam. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination.

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official site of mahresults.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.