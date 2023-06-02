Maharashtra SSC result declared, 93.83% students pass

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. With a pass percentage of 93.83%. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link to download the mark sheet will get active at 1:00 PM. Chairman Sharad Gosavi declared the Maharashtra SSC Result, highlighting a reduction of 3.11% in the pass percentage.

Students who appeared for Maharashtra SSC board exams 2023 can check their results on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. As per the Maharashtra 10th results 2023, Konkan recorded the highest pass percentage and Nagpur at lowest. Girls outperformed boys this year as well.

Maharashtra Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. To check SSC results, students must use the board exam seat number and mother's first name given on admit cards or application forms. The students of Class 10 will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in order to pass the SSC board exam. The ones who will fail to secure the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination.