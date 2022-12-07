Maharashtra: State education dept directs all schools transfer certificate no longer mandatory for admission

The Maharashtra state education department had directed all schools, including private ones and those from non-state boards, to admit students moving schools without insisting on the mandatory transfer certificate (TC).

School education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday hinted at taking action against schools that insist on transfer certificate. In a move that has surprised educational institutions, all schools have been directed to admit students moving schools without insisting on the mandatory TC. A government resolution to the effect was issued on Tuesday.

According to a report of TOI, Kesarkar said despite the drop in Covid cases, financial constraints continue to trouble parents who may not be able to pay fees. School trustees said despite giving 25% to 30% concessions during the two years of the pandemic, parents still have to clear fee dues. There is no question of admitting a student

without a TC as parents will keep moving their children from one school to another without paying fees, said one.

The state had issued a GR in June last year, directing government and aided schools not to insist on TC. Tuesday's

GR covers non-state boards such as IB, Cambridge, CBSE, ICSE.