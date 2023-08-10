Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation to beautify 15 lakes in city

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra will beautify 15 lakes in the city, adjoining Mumbai. According to a statement made by TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the project will reportedly cost Rs 53.36 crore and be carried out under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II plan of the Centre.

While 25 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Centre and state government each, the remaining 50 per cent be taken care of by TMC, it said. AMRUT scheme focuses on financial sustainability, ease of living of citizens and water sector reforms.

Bangar directed TMC officials to complete the project by June 2024, it said, adding that IIT Bombay will conduct a third-party audit of the work done on these lakes in Thane, which is also the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The lakes that will be beautified are Turkepada, Kharigaon, Hariyali, Shivajinagar-Kalwa, Kausa, Kolshet, Dativali, Desai, Bramhala, Ambe-Ghosale, Kachrali, Rayladevi, Kamal, Kidkali and Jogila.