Maharashtra: Third wave has started, cases may increase in Jan & Feb, says Vijay Wadettiwar

While the number of covid patients in the Maharashtra has been steadily increasing for the last few days, now the Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar has given big information. "We are on the verge of lockdown," said Wadettiwar. He also said that explosive conditions would develop in January and February.

“The third wave has come. Maharashtra is on the verge of a lockdown. The number of patients in the state has increased. In case of lockdown, decision will be taken regarding many services like school, Mumbai local train. The state is currently experiencing a lockdown. Corona patient growth has accelerated in the state. The third wave has come. The state will experience explosive conditions in January and February. There is no alternative but lockdown, ”said Vijay Vadettiwar.

Infection of corona as well as new form of corona i.e. omicron cases has increased in the state. As a precautionary measure, restrictions have been imposed on meetings, ceremonies, and public events. With the arrival of New Year, partying has been banned in many districts. The state government and the administration have also warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules. Despite this, the number of corona patients does not appear to be declining.