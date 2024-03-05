Maharashtra to Enjoy Mild Weather Until Maha Shivratri

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 5, 2024 09:01 AM

ir="ltr">After enduring some intense heat waves, the weather has shifted, and it's becoming noticeably colder. Currently, we are experiencing a peculiar mix of warm days and chilly nights. The silver lining is that this cooler climate is expected to persist until Mahashivratri.

Regions such as Jalgaon, Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and nearby areas are witnessing morning temperatures of 12-13 degrees Celsius, while afternoons are reaching 28-30 degrees Celsius. This represents a slight drop in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees compared to the norm. Even Mumbai has cooled down to 19 degrees Celsius.

This unanticipated change in weather appears to have stabilized in most parts of Maharashtra, except for Vidarbha, where a cloudy spell is forecasted for the next three days. However, there is no prediction of rain or hail during this period. Hence, we are currently enjoying a respite from the usual weather patterns.