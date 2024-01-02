Maharashtra to Experience Political Shakeups in January, Activist Anjali Damania Claims

Mumbai: Anjali Damania, a prominent social activist, has predicted a tumultuous January in Maharashtra politics, marked by potential defections in the Congress party and the possible implementation of "Operation Lotus," the BJP's strategy of wooing opposition lawmakers.

In a TV9 interview, Damania painted a bleak picture for the Congress, claiming it could face internal fissures under pressure from the BJP. This, she argues, could leave the state devoid of a solid opposition, forcing independent voices like hers to fill the void.

She also criticized the BJP and its stance on corruption. "It pains me to see the BJP welcoming corrupt individuals in their fold", she further commented.

Damania also expressed reservations about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' handling of certain politicians. "I have doubts about whether Fadnavis is deliberately elevating individuals who should be ostracized from politics," she said. "People

say Jarange Patil is doing as per Eknath Shinde's orders, but I don't think that is the case. When I was fighting against Eknath Khadse and the Irrigation scam, people said I was fighting for Fadanvis. If tomorrow I fight against him, who knows what speculations will they make?"

However, Damania acknowledged Jarange's recent activism for the Maratha reservation, commending his efforts while raising concerns about the excessive celebratory gestures towards him. "Showering him with flowers using JCBs is unnecessary," she remarked, urging Jarang to maintain restraint and focus on the substance of his movement.



