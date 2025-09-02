Maharashtra to Set Up Eight EV Charging Stations on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, MSRDC to Conduct Survey for Locations

The Maharashtra government is highly focused on infrastructure development and promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs). The authorities have approved the installation of eight EV charging stations across the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will survey the expressway and locate the areas where these charging stations should be installed. As per the release issued by MSRDC, each station will have space and equipment to charge multiple vehicles at the same time. The Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, Rajesh Patil, stated that the authorities have noticed that the number of EVs being run on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is increasing. This surge makes it necessary to provide charging stations on the route.

Also Read: Western Railway to Run Special Mumbai Local Train Services on the Night of September 6–7 for Anant Chaturdashi, Check Timetable Here

As per the data from the Vahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, over 5.58 lakh EVs have been registered so far. This number makes Maharashtra a major market for EVs in India. But there is a lack of charging facilities and infrastructure on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. On average, 1.4 lakh vehicles daily pass via the expressway.

In a bid to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, the state government has announced toll exemptions for EVs on key intercity routes, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and Atal Setu. The initiative is aimed at encouraging cleaner, eco-friendly transportation and supporting the vision of developing carbon-neutral highways.