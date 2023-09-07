Maharashtra: Two tiger cubs found dead in Chandrapur district

On Thursday, two tiger cubs' bodies were discovered in the Ballarpur forest area in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, and one cub was saved. Five teams have been formed to trace their mother, a senior forest department official said. The district is home to the Toadoa-Andhari tiger reserve.

Forest guards started a combing operation after realising that a tigress had left her three cubs and gone missing. They found the carcasses of two cubs in the morning while a female cub was found alive, the official said.

The female cub was relocated to Chandrapur's Transit Treatment Centre for a medical examination. According to the authority, the dead cubs were about four months old. The tigress may have gone hunting to provide food for the cubs and become disoriented in the jungle. He suggested that the two cubs may have been killed by wild animals. The officials are trying to track down the tigress so as to reunite her with the rescued cub, he added.