Maharashtra: Two Youths Escape Unhurt as Bike Catches Fire on Rajiv Gandhi Flyover In Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

Two youths had a narrow escape after their bike suddenly caught fire on the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover in Bhiwandi. The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The vehicle was reduced into ashes within minutes no casualties have been reported. A number of unusual incidents have been reported on Rajiv Gandhi Flyover in Bhiwandi in recent times. In March a biker died and a friend riding pillion with him suffered injuries after their bike crashed into the divider. The Bhiwandi police said the deceased, identified as Mohammad Saif Fakhruddin Ansari, died on the spot, while his friend, Mohammad Dilshad Ansari, was admitted in hospital with serious injuries.

An officer investigating the case said that the rider, driving at high speed lost control of the motorcycle and it crashed into the road divider. “At the time of the crash, his neck got entangled in a wire-like strand, which caused him to fall off the bike. This led to the tragic outcome,” he added. The accident occurred at around 5:00am when the two friends were going towards Kalyan on a new Unicorn motorcycle. The incident was reported to the Nizampura police station, where an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, based on a complaint lodged by Saif’s brother, Mohammad Danish Fakhruddin Ansari.