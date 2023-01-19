Maharashtra was ruled by a government that was "not liked: Devendra Fadnavis takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray at BKC rally

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, at the PM Narendra Modi's public meeting event called Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray'. At the event, CM Eknath Shinde said, people of Maharashtra are fortunate. PM Modi will inaugurate (various projects and two lines of Mumbai Metro) today. A few people wanted PM Modi to not get to do this, but just the opposite is happening. MVA Govt had halted development works in Maharashtra. While speaking at the BKC rally preceding the flagging off of two metro lines in Mumbai by PM Modi, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that with PM Modi's "blessings" a government of "the people's liking" has come into power with Shinde as CM.

He also stated that for 2.5 years, Maharashtra was ruled by a government that was "not liked" by the people while referring to Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as CM.But the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, Eknath Shinde showed courage & with your blessings, a Govt of the liking of the people came to Maharashtra once again. Maharashtra started walking rapidly on the path to development once again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening arrived in Mumbai, he was welcomed by a host of state dignitaries including the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. PM Modi later reached the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for a public meeting. Fadnavis further said, "In 2019, you (PM) said here that the double-engine govt changed Maharashtra & asked that the Govt be brought back to power. Trusting you, people brought back the government. But some people indulged in foul play and for 2.5 yrs, there was a government that was not liked by the people," the ANI reported.