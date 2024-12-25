Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain and Hailstorm Expected in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha from Dec 27-28

Maharashtra Weather Update: Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions of India are bracing for heavy rains, accompanied by hailstorms, from December 27 to 28.

The weather department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in districts like Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Ahelynagar from the afternoon of December 27. Southern Marathwada and eastern parts of Pune and Nasik districts are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.

On the night of December 27, the stormy weather is expected to move towards western Vidarbha and adjoining parts of Marathwada, affecting districts such as Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Beed. Hailstorms are also likely in these regions.

From the early hours of Dec. 28, the stormy weather will shift eastward and cover other districts of Vidarbha, including Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur. Hailstorms are also possible in these areas.

The weather department has predicted a slight decrease in maximum temperatures in Vidarbha and Marathwada due to cloudy conditions. However, the weather is expected to stabilize in Khandesh and Madhya Maharashtra.

By December 29, most parts of the state will experience stable weather, except for a few isolated places in Vidarbha and Marathwada. The temperature is expected to drop from December 30.

Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions, including protecting their livestock and harvested crops from rain, hail, and strong winds. The agriculture department has also warned people to avoid taking shelter under trees, in open spaces, or near electrical wires during thunderstorms.