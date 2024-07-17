Maharashtra Weather Update: Moderate Spells of Rain Likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg Over Next 3–4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning predicting moderate spells of rain in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The warning, issued at 7 p.m. IST on July 17, 2024, forecasts rainfall over the next three to four hours.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to be cautious during this time. They should stay indoors if possible and avoid venturing out into flooded streets or areas prone to landslides.