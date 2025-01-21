Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave Sets In as Minimum Temperatures Drop in Several Districts

The climate in the Maharashtra state continues to experience fluctuations, with Pune's temperature dropping to 13 degrees Celsius today and expected to fall further in the coming days. As daytime temperatures remain high, some districts are witnessing a decline in minimum temperatures, leading to the onset of cold wave conditions. Here's an update on the weather forecast for today, January 21.

According to the IMD, the sky in Pune, the main city of western Maharashtra, is expected to remain mainly clear on January 21. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature is likely to dip further in the coming days, bringing colder conditions to Pune once again.

There has been a slight change in the temperature across the state, with cyclonic winds currently affecting the Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu seas. This has raised the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the southern states. As a result, temperatures have been fluctuating, with many areas in the state experiencing cloudy weather. Cold wave conditions persisted, causing temperatures to drop by 1-3 degrees in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. However, the Meteorological Department has now forecasted an increase in temperatures across Maharashtra.



