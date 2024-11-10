Maharashtra Winter Weather Update: Konkan and Mumbai Still Wait for Winter Chill, Temperatures Drop in North

After the monsoon season, winter is beginning to emerge in Maharashtra. Since Diwali, temperatures have changed, with some areas, particularly in the north, becoming noticeably cooler, especially in the early mornings. Northern Maharashtra is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, while Konkan and Mumbai are still awaiting the arrival of mild winter chill.

In Mumbai and its suburbs, air quality has deteriorated since Diwali, with rising pollution levels and lingering dust particles in the air. As air quality worsens, respiratory issues are increasing, prompting residents to take precautions. Meanwhile a thick layer of smog engulfs area near Bandra Kurla Complex as air quality continues to deteriorate in Mumbai

Temperature variations are evident across the state, with northern Maharashtra feeling the cold more acutely. Currently, minimum temperatures in Dhule, Nashik, and other northern areas have dipped below 16 degrees Celsius, while the rest of the state is still waiting for winter to take hold.

Temperature fluctuations are expected to continue over the next week, with winter anticipated to spread across the state from the 15th onward, leading to widespread cold by the end of the month. A low-pressure area may develop in the Bay of Bengal due to cyclonic circulation, potentially creating a persistent low-pressure zone over the east-central region. Meanwhile, Konkan and Mumbai are still experiencing warm weather, with Santa Cruz recording the highest temperatures. Areas like Solapur and Pune are also feeling the heat, with Pune's hilly regions experiencing warm days and slightly cooler nights, while central Maharashtra has cooler mornings. Although minimum temperatures are gradually decreasing across the state, winter is still expected.