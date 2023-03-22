Maharashtra: Women ransack gambling dens, liquor joints in Ulhasnagar

A video surfaced on social media showing a group of women ransacking what they claimed were gambling dens and liquor joints in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district.

The women, said to be members of a political party, told the media the police had not acted on their complaints against these gambling dens and liquor joints so they decided to themselves take action on these outlets.

The Ulhasnagar police said no offence has been registered in connection with the incident.