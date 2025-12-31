Maharashtra: Young Motorcyclist Dies After Rear-End Collision with Truck Near Kankavli While Attempting to Overtake

Maharashtra, Kankavli: A tragic accident occurred on the Mumbai–Goa highway, where a young motorcyclist collided with a truck carrying stones while attempting to overtake it. Deceased has been identified as Aman Gani Khatib (22, resident of Rajapur). The accident occurred at the Humbart Titha area on Wednesday December 31, 2025, morning .

According to the information provided, Aman Khatib had gone from Rajapur to Sawantwadi on his motorcycle for work. After finishing his work in Sawantwadi, he was returning home. While attempting to overtake near Humrat Titha a stone truck heading towards the service road, Aman collided with the truck from behind.

The impact caused severe head and other injuries, resulting in his immediate death. Locals assisted at the scene and transported his body to Kankavli Sub-District Hospital. After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot. Family is in deep shock after son's sudden death.