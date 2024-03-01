Maharashtra's Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan to Get Make Over, FM Ajit Pawar Proposes to Build Mahavista Complex

On Tuesday, Maharashtra's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced that Mumbai's Mantralay, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra, and the Vidhan Bhavan, the secretariat, along with all ministerial bungalows spanning over 16 acres, will be demolished to pave the way for a new complex named Mahavista, inspired by the Central Vista in New Delhi. This proposal was put forth by Pawar in Maharashtra's Interim Budget for the years 2024 and 2025.

While talking about the proposal he said, “Proposals will be invited from international architects for the redevelopment of government buildings at Mantralaya and surrounding areas with state-of-the-art facilities."

After the budget presentation, Pawar informed reporters that architect P K Das has already submitted a Rs 7,500-crore plan for a complete makeover. “However, the government thinks that an international architect must design it,” he said. Pawar also added that after the delimitation exercise the Vidhan Bhavan will need a larger seating capacity as the number of legislators will go up.