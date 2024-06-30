Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme: Check Complete Eligibility Criteria here

During the Monsoon Session of the Interim Budget, FM Minister Ajit Pawar announced the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. The GR of this scheme was issued late at night, stating that Rs 1,500 will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of eligible girls.

On Saturday, women ran straight to the Vidhan Bhavan and thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by tying a rakhi to him for introducing the Ladaki Bahin Yojana. The annual income of the beneficiary family should not exceed 2 lakh 50 thousand. The scheme is set to be implemented starting from 1st July. Please find out who qualifies for this program.

Criteria