Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme: Check Complete Eligibility Criteria here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 30, 2024 01:06 PM2024-06-30T13:06:28+5:302024-06-30T13:14:10+5:30
During the Monsoon Session of the Interim Budget, FM Minister Ajit Pawar announced the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. The GR of this scheme was issued late at night, stating that Rs 1,500 will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of eligible girls.
On Saturday, women ran straight to the Vidhan Bhavan and thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by tying a rakhi to him for introducing the Ladaki Bahin Yojana. The annual income of the beneficiary family should not exceed 2 lakh 50 thousand. The scheme is set to be implemented starting from 1st July. Please find out who qualifies for this program.
Criteria
- Female beneficiaries must be residents of Maharashtra state.
- Eligible women include those who are married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute in the state.
- The scheme benefits are accessible until the age of 21 and up to a maximum of 60 years.
- Applicants must have a bank account to apply for the scheme.
- Women from families with income tax-paying members are ineligible for this scheme.
- Those with family members employed in government positions or receiving pensions post-retirement are not eligible.
- Women currently benefiting from other government financial schemes exceeding Rs 1,500 are disqualified.
- Individuals with family members who are current or former MPs/MLAs are not eligible.
- Women from families owning over five acres of agricultural land or four-wheelers (excluding tractors) are also ineligible.