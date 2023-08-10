Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson files defamation case against Sambhaji Bhide in Pune

Sambhaji Bhide consistently grabs headlines due to his provocative remarks. Recently, he stirred controversy with objectionable remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, sparking a debate. The statement's impact was felt during the legislative monsoon session, particularly with an assertive response from Congress. Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, questioned the continued silence of the Maharashtra government. A formal complaint has been filed with Pune's Deccan Police in this regard.

Tushar Gandhi expressed, "Upon my arrival here, this incident was presented to me. This constitutes a cybercrime. We have lodged a complaint against both Bhide and the event organizers. While my great-grandfather faced criticism during his time, he was a leader of a social movement. However, this individual (Sambhaji Bhide) has now tarnished my family's character."

Why is the Maharashtra government silent when incidents like this happen in the progressive state? The Deputy Chief Minister stated an investigation would take place, but even after a month, no action has been taken. We have faith in the court, so we plan to approach it, as stated by Tushar Gandhi.