Mahavitaran workers call off strike after talks with Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mahavitaran workers strike has been called off after a meeting of a delegation of strikers with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. A total of 32 employee union joined the strike. Fadnavis also said that there was a positive discussion with the representatives of all these organizations.

Since last night, the employees of all the three electricity companies had started a strike regarding some demands. It also included the contract workers union. On this occasion, there has been a very positive discussion on three or four issues

The state government does not want to privatize these companies, on the contrary, the state government itself is going to invest 50 thousand crores in these companies in the next three years. Devendra Fadnavis has said that there is no idea of giving his assets to Kunal or privatizing them on this way.

Actually this strike was for parallel raising. The Electricity Act has a provision for parallel licensing. In this regard, a private company has submitted an application for private licensing.