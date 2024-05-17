Mahayuti Shivaji Park Rally: First Time On Stage With Modi, Raj Thackeray Lists Key Demands To PM For Next 5 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday in support of the Mahayuti alliance's candidates. A notable highlight of the rally was the presence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, marking the first time Thackeray and PM Modi shared a stage at a political event.

In his speech, Raj Thackeray welcomed PM Modi, acknowledging him as the third-time Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru. "I have already spoken about the first five years of PM Modi in 2019. I will now speak on the last five years," he said.

Thackeray said Fadnavis and Shinde wasted their time focusing their speeches on attacking Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and others from MVA. "Why should we waste time speaking about people who are not even going to come to power?" he questioned.

"In the 1990s, on orders of Mulayam Singh, Karsevaks were killed in Ayodhya, their bodies were thrown in the river. Babri Masjid was demolished thereafter. The construction of the Ram Mandir was delayed for years. However, I thank PM Modi because the Ram Mandir would not have been possible without him. We heard for decades that Article 370 should be scrapped, and PM Modi made it happen," Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray also praised PM Modi for the courageous decision to scrap triple talaq, contrasting it with Rajiv Gandhi's reversal of the Shah Bano judgment.

The MNS chief then listed several demands for the Prime Minister for the next five years:

"I stand before you with some expectations for the next five years. First, Marathi should be granted the status of a classical language. Second, the history of the Maratha Empire should be taught across the country. Third, the importance of Shivaji Maharaj's forts should be restored to their old glory, and an international-level committee should be formed for the process of restoration. Fourth, the Mumbai-Goa highway, which has been in ruins for years, should be rebuilt. Fifth, you should ensure that nothing happens to the constitution. A handful of Muslims indulging in illegal activities and supporting Congress and Uddhav Thackeray should be targeted; their hotspots should be raided. Finally, the railway, which is the lifeline of Mumbai, should be strengthened," Raj Thackeray said.