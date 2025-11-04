Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana October Instalment Date Announced: Rs 1,500 To Be Credited to Aadhaar-Linked Women Beneficiaries’ Accounts On This Date

Wait is over for women beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme as Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has announced the date of the October 2025 installment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tatkare wrote, "Uninterrupted Revolution of Women's Empowerment!"

The Maharashtra Minister said the amount of Rs 1,500 will be deposited in Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme from Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

"The process of distributing the honor fund for the month of October to all eligible beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme will begin from tomorrow. Soon, the honor fund will be distributed to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme," said Tatkare on Monday.

She further said that to keep receiving Rs 1,500 in the bank account in future, it is compulsory to complete e-KYC through the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in, as this is the last month for the completion of the e-KYC process. "A humble request to all beloved sisters to complete the E-KYC process before November 18," she added.

How to Do e-KYC Online?

(Part I): 1. Visit the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

2. Click on the blinking yellow e-KYC Option.

3. Enter Aadhaar number.

4. Enter captcha.

5. Select "मी सहमत आहे" to proceed further.

6. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

(Part II): 7. Enter husband/father Aadhaar number.

8. Enter the given captcha.

9. Enter the OTP received on the father/husband's registered mobile number with UIDAI.

10. Click to submit to complete the e-KYC process.

The amount of Rs 1,500 will be credited today (November 4) and will be received eligible women beneficiaries in next 2 to 3 days. This time, women have had to wait a little longer. It was expected that the money would arrive before Diwali.