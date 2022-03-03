Major fire breaks out at Zakaria Industrial Estate in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2022 02:13 PM2022-03-03T14:13:10+5:302022-03-03T14:14:40+5:30
A major fire broke out at Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday. Eight fire tenders ...
A major fire broke out at Zakaria Industrial Estate in Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Details are awaited.
