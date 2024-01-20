Delivery Boy Robbed In Malad, Police Probe Fake Orders

Delivery boys continue to be victims of robberies across the city, with a recent incident reported in Malad raising concerns about their safety. Police are investigating the surge in thefts and exploring measures to bolster security for delivery personnel.

Dinesh Sabbal, 28, a delivery boy for a reputable company, was targeted on January 14 near Bhujalaya Talav. Around 2:30 pm, he parked his scooter outside the Siddharth Palace building and left a bag containing delivery items on it. Upon returning from a delivery, he discovered the bag missing. Despite searching the area, it remained unrecovered. The bag reportedly contained 44 items worth Rs. 25,000.

Sabbal's case is not isolated. Recent weeks have seen several similar incidents:

In Andheri's Lokhandwala, four individuals snatched a Rs. 19,000 parcel from delivery boy Azruddin Sheikh, 26. Authorities believe the accused may have placed fake orders. A case has been registered at Oshiwara police station.

In Borivali West, a con man swindled Karan Patel, 20, out of Rs. 26,000 near the Sai Kiran building, Gorai. The culprit tricked Patel into handing over his scooter and fled with the money. Borivali police have filed a case.

Earlier, Ramesh Shenvi, a delivery boy, lost a laptop parcel while traveling by bus from Andheri to Jogeshwari Hub Town.



The string of robberies highlights the vulnerability of delivery workers, who often carry valuable goods and operate in isolated environments. Delivery companies and law enforcement are now under pressure to improve security measures.

Experts urge delivery companies to implement training programs on security awareness and self-defence for their personnel. Additionally, providing equipment like GPS tracking devices and panic buttons could serve as deterrents and enable quicker responses in case of emergencies.

Delivery boys themselves are also advised to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and avoid carrying large sums of cash or venturing into secluded areas alone.

The recent spate of robberies underscores the need for a multi-pronged approach to safeguard the well-being of delivery workers. Increased police presence, improved company protocols, and individual safety measures are all crucial steps in minimizing the risks faced by this essential workforce.