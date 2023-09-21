Man goes on stabbing rampage in Shirdi, leaving three dead and three injured

In a horrifying incident that unfolded in Savlivihir village near Shirdi, a son-in-law went on a stabbing rampage, leaving a trail of death and injury. The assailant, Suresh Vilas Nikam, accompanied by his accomplice Roshan Kailash Nikam, launched a brutal attack on his in-laws late on Thursday night.

The gruesome assault resulted in the deaths of three family members, Suresh's wife Varsha (24), his brother-in-law Rohit Gaikwad (25), and his maternal grandmother-in-law Hirabai Gaikwad (70). Additionally, his father-in-law Changdev Gaikwad, mother-in-law Sangeeta Gaikwad, and sister-in-law Yogita Jadhav sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Saibaba Sansthan Hospital in Shirdi.

The Gaikwad family had welcomed Suresh Nikam and his relative Roshan Nikam into their home around 10 p.m. However, what should have been a peaceful gathering turned into a nightmarish ordeal when the two attackers brandished knives upon entering the house.

Swift police action led to the arrest of the suspects in Nashik. A joint effort between the local crime branch and Nashik Road police station culminated in the apprehension of the duo near a toll plaza on the Nashik-Pune road, as they attempted to flee on a motorcycle.

This horrific triple murder has sent shockwaves throughout the Shirdi, leaving residents in disbelief and mourning the tragic loss of life.