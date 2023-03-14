Man strangles wife to death in Palghar, surrenders after office

Police arrested a man in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after he confessed to killing his wife and turned himself in. The accused, a resident of Nalasopara, strangled his wife in the early hours of Monday (March 14), a Pelhar police station official told the news agency PTI.

The man went to work as usual after killing his wife. After he got off work in the evening, he informed the police of the murder and surrendered. The accused killed his wife because he suspected her of infidelity, the police said.