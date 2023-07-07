Mandira Bedi slams Mumbai airport authorities for harassment

Actress Mandira Bedi expressed her dismay upon returning to Mumbai recently, describing the airport as a scene of "absolute chaos".In a 'nightmarish' experience, she found "hapless passengers left to fend for themselves amidst a lack of flight and conveyer belt information" displayed at Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Bedi said it took her an hour at Terminal 2 off Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in her quest to locate her luggage. To her astonishment, she discovered one of her suitcases on an abandoned conveyer belt, while the other had been offloaded near a different belt, 'unattended'.Taking to Instagram, where she boasts a substantial following of over 2 million, Bedi criticised the airport authorities and services.

In her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Bedi said, "And so after 2 weeks, 3 countries, and 6 airports, my kids and I landed in a nightmare at Mumbai's Terminal 2. Not a single arriving flight is displayed on the screen. Or on the conveyer belts." After a hit and miss of 3 belts and more than an hour of asking around…I saw one lone suitcase on some deserted belt and my other suitcase offloaded near another belt, just lying there unattended,” she added. Bedi, accompanied by her two children, spent the summer vacationing in Greece, Denmark, and Switzerland before returning to Mumbai. Her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away due to a sudden heart attack on June 30, 2021