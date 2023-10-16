Mangal Prabhat Lodha inspects restoration work at Banganga Tank

Banganga Tank, situated in the heart of Mumbai, holds immense historical and religious significance as an ancient Hindu pilgrimage site. Unfortunately, over the years, this sacred water tank has fallen into disrepair due to neglect and encroachments, causing it to lose its once-preserved grandeur. Thousands of dead fish have been spotted floating in the revered waters of the tank, raising concerns.

The Banganga Tank, a pivotal location for religious activities and rituals, witnesses a surge of devotion every year on Kartik Purnima, drawing approximately 10,000 worshippers to the site.

Taking to X, (formerly known as Twitter) Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, Excavation of Banganga lake and revival of Ramkunda are being done. By removing the encroachments in the area, a plan is planned to restore the heritage of the place. The purpose of this development project is to attract tourists and facilitate religious rituals for devotees. Went to this place yesterday and inspected the ongoing works.

The redevelopment of Banganga tank and Ramkunda will make a significant difference in the area by changing it. The project aims to remove encroachments, undertake restoration and restoration work, upgrade facades with various typologies, develop three vantage points, locate signs and pathways for the area, restore stone steps and revitalize Ramkunda. The plan includes creating cremation facilities and creating a public niche to keep lamps and flowers in a small tank on the side, thereby preserving and keeping the main tank clean.