Mangroves Being Cleared in Thane District for PM Awaas Scheme ? Activists Sound Alert

Environmentalists have sounded an urgent alarm over the rapid and massive loss of mangroves, wetlands, and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas in Mumbra and Diva regions of Thane District. Hundreds of encroachments have reportedly sprouted up after illegal reclamation of the mangrove lands. The areas of Desai Creek and Mumbra Creek are of particular concern, with the village of Sabe Gaon in Diva facing a complete elimination of all mangroves within the next two months. Coinciding with the election period, the government machinery appears to be absent, as illegal constructions are happening on mangroves or within 50 meters of these protected areas, allege activists. Some also claim that the deadly destruction of mangroves is happening to bring the PM Awaas Yojana projects in reality.

Unimaginable destruction of mangroves in a large-scale is happening at Diva, Dombivli, Kopar, Kharegaon. Dumping of debris, mud, and garbage is rampant at multiple locations, with burning and burying of mangroves being the common methodology adopted. The entire zone of Sabe Gaon has been described as a lawless area, with the destruction of mangroves, wetlands, and CRZ areas happening unabated. Some environmentalists suspect that this is part of a large planning to promote PM Awaas Yojana scheme. Mangroves are feared to have been lost due to illegal felling carried out for government schemes aimed at providing housing and farmland to the poor. “How come Thane district administration not know about this destruction?” asked D. Stalin of the Vanashakti NGO.

He has documented multiple locations where the destruction is actively taking place, with photographs capturing the alarming situation. Stalin told LokmatTimes.com, "In areas like Sabe Gaon, we are witnessing the complete elimination of mangroves happening right before our eyes. Within just two months, not a single mangrove tree will be left standing on the landward side. This is an environmental emergency that demands rapid response from the government and statutory bodies." With a warning that not a single mangrove tree on the landward side will survive or even exist after the next two months, environmentalists have called for a rapid response to address this desperate situation before it's too late.

Vikram Khade, RFO (Range Forest Officer) told LokmatTimes.com, “Immediately after receiving the complaint, we conducted a site visit at the Sabe Gaon on Friday. We made made a comprehensive report regarding this. We are taking strict action against those who are indulging in mangrove destruction. Most of the land where such activities are happening comes under the jurisdiction of revenue department. They will soon submit their report.” It is understood that some slum dwellers were illegally constructing houses on the private survey number land and the Forest Department officials have informed the Revenue department and Tahsildar to take further action.