Manisha Kayande joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande became the second lawmaker to defect to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The development came mere hours after former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the party. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction removed her as a spokesperson earlier on Sunday for ‘anti-party’ activities. Dr Kayande was once with the BJP, post which she joined the Shiv Sena, becoming the party's spokesperson.

Dr Kayande joined the Shiv Sena in Thane in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the party. The development took place on the eve of the 57th anniversary of the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded saffron party - which has not vertically split. Dr Kayande is the second MLC from the Thackeray group to join the Shinde camp. Of the 56 MLAs, 40 MLAs are with the Shinde camp while 16 are with Thackeray. Of the 18 MPs from Maharashtra, 13 are with Shinde while 5 are with Thackeray. “There are many people who are joining and are interested in joining Shinde saheb,” Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed the people who are jumping ship. “There are some people who come to serve their self-interest and later go…I must admit that there has been a mistake on our part by taking in such people and offering them posts,” Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said. “Some people who are selfish come and go…we have had an idea about this for the last couple of months,” added Lok Sabha MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Vinayak Raut.Speaking on her departure from Thackeray-group, Kayande said: “You have to work…road shows do not work…. if we are not heard by party chief…if he is not accessible, then what's the point.”