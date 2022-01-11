'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame Pooja Gor tests positive for COVID-19
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2022 03:24 PM2022-01-11T15:24:06+5:302022-01-11T15:35:07+5:30
Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19.
Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Pooja took to Instagram and revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus.
She posted a picture in which she can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth.
"Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation," she captioned the post.
After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes.
"Please take care," actor Adaa Khan commented.
"Speedy recovery to you," a fan commented.
Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app