Manoj Jarange Patil Suspends Hunger Strike, Sets One-Month Deadline for Government Action After Meeting with Shambhuraj Desai

A delegation of the state government today met Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati for the Maratha reservation. Jarange Patil has given the government another month to act on their demands following a request by a delegation led by state cabinet minister Shambhuraj Desai. Manoj Jarange will suspend his fast on the sixth day today.

Also Read | Navneet Rana Once Again Misses Hearing in Hanuman Chalisa Recitation Case Due to Illness



Shambhuraj Desai today met Manoj Jarange and briefed him about how the government is working on their demands. Jarange, however, alleged that despite giving enough time to the government, the government was not working at the right pace. Shambhuraj Desai said the decision-making process was delayed as the model code of conduct was in force in the state for the last two months due to elections."I will personally hold a meeting of officials from tomorrow and try to take a final decision on the notification at the earliest," Desai said.

What are the main demands of Jarange?

During the discussion, Manoj Jarange Patil gave information about his main demands to Shambhuraj Desai. "We weren't going to give you a day's time, but I can't break your word. So I give you a month. By July 13, the government should take a decision on all the demands or else we will field candidates by naming them in the assembly elections," Jarange Patil said.

First demand: Implementation of the sagesoire notification

Second demand: Marathas and Kunbis are one and the same, a law should be made to this effect

Third demand: Withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters across the state, including Antarwali Sarati

Fourth demand: Marathas should be given the benefit of reservation on the basis of Hyderabad Gazette

Fifth demand: The Shinde committee set up to look for Kunbi records should be given an extension of one year