Manoj Jarange Patil Targets Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar Over Opposition to Maratha Protests

Protests will start across the state from tomorrow in the wake of the Maratha reservation. Manoj Jarange was furious with Chhagan Bhujbal and Vijay Wadettiwar for speaking against it. "If the Marathas take it to heart, we can finish all of you," Jarange warned.



Manoj Jarange Patil said, "Don't we have the right to protest? Who are you to ask us, we can protest peacefully every day and submit a memorandum to the government. I didn't say postpone the exam. I said students shouldn't have a problem while protests are going on. I don't want to be a leader, you're the one. Chhagan Bhujbal is the biggest scar on the OBC community.

"Has Rahul Gandhi said to criticize Marathas? Is the post of leader of the opposition from your family? The post has been given to solve the problems of the people. I don't know why Rahul Gandhi chose such people. Are you the leader of the opposition of a caste?"



"In the meantime, the government can hatch a conspiracy, sink students' exams, make allegations, and defame those who fight. I have loyalty to my community. I have as much loyalty to the community as God. I wouldn't have left my family and sat here. I don't listen, I don't manage. You have brought forward people who defame the community for giving reservations that is not available to them." Jarange alleged that the history of those who defamed him was not even worth telling by word of mouth.

Video recording of the road blockade as a precaution

From tomorrow, road blockades should be held in every village across the state. They should block the road every day and demand implementation of the notification. The protest will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day. Put cameras around the protest.

If anyone is trying to tarnish a protest, it will be recorded. Please record as a precaution and prepare strongly for a road blockade at the same place in the district on March 3, at one time," said Manoj Jarange Patil.