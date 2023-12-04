Manoj Jarange threatens to circulate viral clips of Girish Mahajan

In recent days, political tensions have escalated in the state due to the ongoing debate on Maratha reservation. Minister Girish Mahajan has asserted that granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community is unfeasible, emphasizing that only individuals with verifiable records will be eligible for such certification. Maratha protester Manoj Jarange Patil has directed criticism towards Minister Girish Mahajan amid the controversy.

Currently on a tour of Khandesh, Manoj Jarange Patil is urging Minister Girish Mahajan to carefully consider his statements. Patil said that the authorities were given time to address their demands, and they possess ample evidence of the promises made. Warning against misleading statements, Patil asserts that they will circulate video clips showcasing Mahajan's commitments throughout the state if necessary. Additionally, debunking the notion that Marathas from western Maharashtra and Khandesh don't unite, Patil points to the significant turnout at the meetings as evidence to the contrary.

A gathering is scheduled for December 17, where Maratha representatives from across the state will convene in Sarte. During this meeting, an appeal will be made to the government to prolong the session's duration. Concerns will be raised about the unresolved cases against Maratha protesters, despite earlier assurances from the government that no cases would be filed. Emphasizing the need for intervention, Manoj Jarange Patil urges the chief minister and both deputy chief ministers to address this issue promptly, warning of potential difficulties if the registration of cases continues.

Girish Mahajan has stated that granting a certificate to the Maratha community, specifically a kunbi certificate, is not a feasible option. He recalls addressing this issue when Manoj Jarange Patil initiated a hunger strike, emphasizing that he made it clear from the stage that providing a kunbi certificate to the Maratha community is not within the realm of possibility. Mahajan further explains that the government will make decisions based on examining individuals whose Kunbi records have been verified, and they will be issued kunbi certificates accordingly. However, Mahajan raises questions about the legal and regulatory framework under which this process is being carried out, highlighting the need for clarity on the applicable laws and rules.