Many party members want Prashant Jagtap to contest Pune bypoll election, says Jayant Patil

The demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat has resulted in the vacancy of the Pune MP seat. Consequently, there are discussions within the BJP about fielding a member of the Bapat family for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-poll.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday, Jayant Patil, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a senior leader of the party, stated that several members of his party are pushing for Prashant Jagtap to run in the upcoming by-election for the Loksabha seat in Pune.

Jayant Patil stated that a considerable number of members from his party are in favour of nominating Prashant Jagtap for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-poll in Pune. Patil acknowledged Jagtap's hard work and contribution to the party, but he also emphasized that it is not the right time to discuss this matter immediately after the demise of Bapat, and the party will wait for the official announcement of elections before taking any action.

On Monday, NCP city Chief Prashant Jagtap expressed his willingness to contest the by-poll election for the vacant Lok Sabha seat in Pune. The seat was left empty following the demise of the sitting MP, Girish Bapat. Meanwhile, BJP workers have put up banners in the city mentioning BJP city president Jagdish Mulik as the future MP. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has also declared that his party will participate in the bypoll election.