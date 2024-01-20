Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange Heads to Mumbai, Pressing Key Demand for Reservation

In recent developments regarding the Maratha reservation issue, social activist Manoj Jarange, a prominent leader of the Maratha strike, is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai by January 26th. His primary demand is the issue Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community through the OBC category. Despite the declaration of reservation, Jarange has assumed the responsibility of personally heading to Mumbai to address this matter.

Jarange will start his journey today from Sarati at 9 am. Hundreds of vehicles and youths from different parts of Marathwada have entered Antarwali. This is likely to create a traffic problem. In Jalana police have tightened their security.

Before leaving for Mumbai,Jarange will be taking an official press conference and there are chances that he will declare a hunger strike which can create a problem of the goverment.