Maratha Military Landscapes of India Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Status

India has submitted "Maratha Military Landscapes of India" as its nomination for the coveted UNESCO World Heritage List in 2024-25. This nomination encompasses twelve remarkable forts scattered across diverse geographical regions, showcasing the strategic prowess of the Maratha Empire (17th-19th centuries).

A Constellation of Forts:

The nomination encompasses twelve key components:

Maharashtra: Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg

Tamil Nadu: Gingee Fort

A Network of Stone Sentinels:

The nomination encompasses twelve exceptional forts, each boasting distinct features and strategic roles within the Maratha military system. From the towering hill forts of Shivneri and Raigad to the imposing island fortresses of Khanderi and Sindhudurg, these marvels of military architecture stand as silent testaments to the Maratha legacy.

More Than Just Bricks and Mortar:

Beyond their physical grandeur, these forts embody the evolution of Maratha military ideology, conceived under the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and refined over centuries. The nomination highlights the exceptional integration of landscape and terrain in the design of these forts, showcasing the Marathas' deep understanding of their natural environment.

Seeking Global Recognition:

The Maratha Military Landscapes are nominated under three cultural criteria:

Criterion (iii): Unique testimony to a cultural tradition (the Maratha military system)

Criterion (iv): Outstanding example of architectural and technological ensemble

Criterion (vi): Direct association with events and living traditions of outstanding universal significance

Inclusion on the World Heritage List would not only grant these forts international recognition but also provide much-needed resources for their conservation and promotion.

Maharashtra's Rich Tapestry:

This nomination adds another chapter to Maharashtra's already impressive collection of six World Heritage Sites. If successful, it would be the sixth cultural property from the state to receive this coveted distinction.

The "Maratha Military Landscapes of India" nomination offers a compelling case for UNESCO recognition. It promises to not only preserve this remarkable architectural and military legacy for future generations but also shed light on a crucial chapter in Indian history.