Maratha Quota Bill Likely Today: Posters Congratulating Maharashtra Govt Placed on Roads Ahead of Special Session (Watch)

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly special session, a poster congratulating the government and the Maratha community has been placed on the roads leading to the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, February 20. The poster featured Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shined, including Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra government is set to table a bill in the state legislature on Tuesday to provide reservations to the Maratha community. The bill is expected to be passed in both houses of the legislature after a discussion. The special session of the legislature will begin at 11 am with the Governor's address.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed on Friday that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report in during the special assembly session called for February 20.

Congratulating Poster Put on Roadside Leading to Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan:

"The survey has been conducted on nearly 2-2.5 crore people... Keeping in mind that the OBC community is not left behind in the process, the government will present the report to the cabinet committee. On February 20, we have called a special session of the assembly, after which the Maratha reservation will be given according to the terms of the law...," CM said.

The decision to hold the session was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.