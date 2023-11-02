Maratha quota row: Women protesters demanding reservation detained in Parbhani district

In the ongoing Maratha quota protests in Maharashtra, Women protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community were detained while attempting a road blockade in Kaudgaon village of Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The agitation, which has garnered momentum, has witnessed instances of violence, including the burning of houses belonging to MLAs, tire fires, and road blockades in various parts of the state.

Amid this escalating unrest, an all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached a consensus to provide reservation for the Maratha community. The meeting also stressed the need to pursue a legal route to address the matter. Chief Minister Shinde extended an appeal to activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since October 25, urging him to end his fast and grant the government some time to work on a solution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases in connection with the ongoing violence and has arrested 168 individuals. The police estimate that public properties worth Rs 12 crore have been damaged by miscreants across the state.