Maratha reservation: All-party meet not happy about violence, wants Jarange Patil to end fast

All political parties stand with the state government on providing Maratha reservation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced after an all-party meeting which was held today in Mumbai.

Leaders at an all-party meeting on Maratha quota chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday passed a resolution asking activist Manoj Jarange to call off his indefinite fast.

A letter uploaded by CMO Maharashtra mentions that all the legal measures would be taken to provide quota as demanded by the community. However, the letter also mentions that the procedure would take time and has asked those demanding quotas to give the government the time needed to fulfil the demands.

While speaking to reporters, Shinde said,"...In the all-party meeting, everyone agreed that the Maratha community should get reservation...It was decided the reservation should be within the framework of the law and without doing injustice to other communities."

He further added, “....Time should be given for this; everyone decided this. Whatever unfortunate incidents are happening, everyone has expressed displeasure about them...A committee has been formed of three retired judges... The Backward Class Commission is working on a war footing. Soon, decisions will be taken to give justice to the Maratha community...There is a need to give time, and the Maratha community too should keep patience…"

Key political figures, including State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, and various ministers such as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakantdada Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Girish Mahajan, and Dadaji Bhuse, were present during the meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House.