Maratha Reservation: Chhagan Bhujbal Challenges Maharashtra Govt, Asks People to Submit Objections

In a significant statement, Maharashtra minister and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal has said that the ordinance providing reservation for Marathas is not legally valid and is merely a notification. He has appealed to the people of the state, especially intellectuals and lawyers, to study the notification and submit lakhs of objections to it by the deadline of February 16.

Bhujbal's Key Points:

The Maratha reservation ordinance is not a law but a notification.

Objections to the notification can be submitted till February 16.

Lakhs of people should submit objections to make the government realize that there is another side to the issue.

Reservation for kin of Maratha agitators is not legally tenable.

Reservation cannot be obtained through hooliganism.

Bhujbal on the Implications of the Ordinance:

The 17% reservation for Marathas will include 85% of the Maratha population, leaving only 15% out.

Marathas will lose out on the 10% EWS reservation and 40% open category reservation.

They will now have to compete for seats in the 50% reserved category with OBCs and other castes, comprising 74% of the population.

This will be a disadvantage for Marathas.

Bhujbal Raises Questions:

Can caste be acquired through an affidavit?

What will happen to the reservation of SCs, STs, and OBCs if this principle is accepted?

Is it fair to demand the withdrawal of cases against those who burnt houses and attacked police?

Why should free education be given only to Marathas and not to OBCs, Adivasis, and Brahmins?

Bhujbal Calls for Discussion: