Maratha reservation: "Law and order completely broken down in Maharashtra," says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Shiv Sena and expressed concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra amidst the ongoing Maratha reservation row. Raut's comments came during a press conference where he criticized the escalating tensions in the state.

"Look at the situation in Maharashtra, you are seeing that people of Maratha community have taken to the streets, the MLA and the minister are being stopped. Villages are being entered and their houses are being burnt. Law and order have completely broken down", Raut said.

Raut highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation, stating, "There should be no politics on this issue, what kind of politics is there when it comes to law and order of the state? We should come together and discuss this question and solve the problem." He also expressed disappointment that his party, which boasts six MPs and 16 MLAs, was not invited to a meeting discussing the Maratha reservation.

Targeting the Shinde Government, Raut criticized their approach and stated that personal hatred and anger should not be driving political decisions.

Meanwhile, quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast for over a week, demanding Maratha reservation. While he temporarily started drinking water after assurances from CM Eknath Shinde, he has maintained his protest by refusing solid food. Jarange-Patil announced that he would continue drinking water for two more days but would resume a full hunger strike if the state government fails to place Marathas under the OBC category by providing them Kunbi caste certificates. He also called for a special session to discuss the Maratha reservation demand.