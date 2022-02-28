Maratha Reservation: MP Sambhaji Raje ends hunger strike, Maha govt agrees to his demands

After the state government agreed to all the demands, MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati finally called off his fast today. Three days later, he called off his hunger strike. State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh met Sambhaji Raje at Azad Maidan and gave written reply to his demands. Also, Eknath Shinde read out these demands in front of everyone. Not only that, Sambhaji Raje had made only seven demands, we have fulfilled them and also accepted his few more demands. The government has decided not to keep anything and all these demands are being met, said Shinde. After that, Sambhaji Raje announced that he was withdrawing his fast.

Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on Saturday had started an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan demanding the fulfillment of various demands of the Maratha community.