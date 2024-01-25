Maratha Reservation Roar Reaches Navi Mumbai

Jarange-Patil and his throng of supporters are set to reach Navi Mumbai today, marking the penultimate stop in their 400-km march from Jalna to Mumbai. The group will spend the night at the APMC market in Navi Mumbai before entering the metropolis on Republic Day, January 26th.

The Bombay High Court, while declining to order a halt to the march, has set some ground rules for the upcoming protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The court informed Patil that the iconic ground can only accommodate around 5,000 people, urging him to make necessary arrangements to manage the larger crowd expected. Additionally, the HC reminded the Maharashtra government of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Shaheen Bagh case, which prohibits the occupation of public roads by protestors.

Despite the court's limitations and concerns, Jarange-Patil seems determined to press on with his march. The overwhelming support he has received along the 400 km route from Jalna to Lonavala has likely bolstered his resolve. With just one day left until the culmination of his campaign in Mumbai, Patil is unlikely to back down now.

While the exact details of the protest in Mumbai remain unclear, one thing is certain: the eyes of Maharashtra and the nation will be on Jarange-Patil and his supporters as they make their final push for Maratha reservation on Republic Day. The coming hours will be crucial in determining how the protest unfolds and how the authorities respond.