Maratha reservation: Sanjay Raut criticises CM Shinde for excluding Shiv Sena (UBT) from all-party meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament, Sanjay Raut, alleged on Tuesday that his party's MPs and MLAs were not extended invitations to the all-party meeting organized by the Maharashtra government to address the Maratha reservation issue. Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed his discontent, pointing out that a party with no lawmakers had received an invitation while Shiv Sena, which boasts 16 MLAs and 6 MPs, was not included.

Taking to a social media platform, Raut posted, "What to do with this government? Even though Maharashtra is in turmoil, this shameless politics continues. The Chief Minister called for an all-party meeting on the Maratha reservation, but Shiv Sena was not invited, despite our significant representation in the state legislature and Parliament. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Invitations were extended to parties with only one MLA or even none, but Shiv Sena was omitted. Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition, received an invitation. We don't seek preferential treatment, but we urge the government to address the issue promptly. Save the life of Jarange-Patil. An extra-constitutional element is at play. The day of reckoning is approaching. Jai Maharashtra!" he wrote in Marathi.

या सरकारचे करायचे काय?

महाराष्ट्र पेटलाय तरी यांचे निर्ल्लज्ज राजकरण सुरूच आहे. मराठा आरक्षणावर सर्व पक्षीय बैठक मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी बोलावली.त्या बैठकीचे निमंत्रण शिवसेनेला नाही.

शिवसेनेचे 16 आमदार व 6 खासदार आहेत. सर्वोच्च न्यायालयात खटला सुरू आहे.

CM Eknath Shinde Calls All-Party Meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde organized an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Maratha quota agitation, which has been intensifying in the state.

Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike

Manoj Jarange, a prominent Maratha reservation activist, has been on a hunger strike for over a week. Although he decided to start consuming water after assurances from CM Eknath Shinde, he continues to abstain from solid food. Jarange-Patil seeks the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, placing them in the OBC category.

State Government Accepts Justice Shinde Committee's Report

On Tuesday, the state government accepted the initial report submitted by the Justice Shinde committee. A Government Resolution (GR) was issued to establish the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in the Marathwada region. This process has commenced, making the Kunbi community eligible for reservation in the OBC category.

CM Shinde's Commitment to Maratha Reservation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed the state government's commitment to providing Maratha reservation that would withstand legal scrutiny. The Shinde Committee report revealed that as of October 30, approximately 13,498 records of Kunbi caste have been identified out of 1,74,45,432 records reviewed.

Shinde Committee's Review of District-Wise Records

The Shinde committee conducted a thorough review of district-wise records related to the Maratha reservation. The committee instructed eight District Collectors in Marathwada to create a unified sample for all districts and inspect the records. They are required to submit a report to the government regarding their findings.