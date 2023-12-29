Marathwada all set to get its first Vande Bharat Train from Jalna to CSMT

The Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat train service will be inaugurated on December 30 by PM Modi. In a release, SCR said the train will be flagged off through video conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve will be present at the event at Jalna. The train will run on all days of the week except Wednesday and will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar before reaching Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).The train will leave Jalna at 5:05am and reach CSMT at 11:55am, while the return leg will see the train departing from CSMT at 1:10pm and arriving in Jalna at 8:30pm, as per the release.

The passengers had been waiting a long time for a new Vande Bharat train on this route, and the Jalna-Manmad stretch of the tracks has been put through testing. A group of railway employees is receiving training in Secunderabad to run the train. The Aurangabad railway station will be used by the new Vande Bharat Express train as its route between Jalna and Mumbai. Most likely, the train will be deployed sometime by the first week of January. The railway official went on to say that certain express trains departing from Marathwada are allowed to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/h. Earlier, PM Modi launched the second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. The Prime Minister signed off two Long Haul goods trains, the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi, and the Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train at the recently opened Dedicated Freight Corridor.



