MHADA lottery 2023: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche wins costliest apartment worth 8.57 crore

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on August 14 announced BJP MLA Narayan Kuche as the winner of the costliest apartment of Rs 7.57 crore sold in south Mumbai as part of MHADA lottery 2023, in which 4,082 homes were up for sale.

Kuche is a BJP MLA from Badnapur constituency of Maharashtra. Apart from Kuche, Union minister Bhagwat Karad had also applied for the purchase of the particular home. The MHADA announced the list of all the winners on August 14, paving the way for first-time homebuyers to own their dream homes.

The mostly affordable homes were put on sale in May 2023 and were available in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore. The apartment, located in Tardeo, South Mumbai, won by Kuche has an area of 1,500 square feet, and is being sold under the High Income Group (HIG) category. About 93 percent of the homes put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG), with the rest earmarked for the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).