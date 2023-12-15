MHT CET 2024: Revised tentative schedule announced, check full details here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised tentative timetable for its competitive exams. According to the schedule, the MHT CET 2024 exams are set to commence on March 2 and conclude on May 12, 2024.

According to the revised schedule, the MHT CET 2024 exams for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams are likely to take place from Tuesday, April 16, to Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Interested candidates can verify these modified tentative examination dates on the website cetcell.mahacet.org. The registrations for these state-level exams will be conducted through the website cetcell.mahacet.org. For additional updates, candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

The MHT CET 2024 exam is structured to cover three subjects: mathematics or biology, physics, and chemistry, with an emphasis on the Class 12 syllabus, accounting for 80% of the question paper, and the Class 11 syllabus with a 20% weightage. The entire examination is set to last for a duration of 180 minutes.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of the Government of Maharashtra, Mumbai, has outlined the tentative schedule for various other exams, Here are some key dates and events:

MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three-Year Integrated Course CET: Saturday, March 2, 2024. MAH-M.Ed. CET: Saturday, March 2, 2024. MAH-M.P.Ed. CET: Sunday, March 3, 2024, with a Field Test (offline) scheduled from Monday, March 4, 2024, to Wednesday, March 6, 2024. MAH-Bachelor of Education (General & Special) and B.Ed ELCT-CET: Monday, March 4, 2024, to Wednesday, March 6, 2024. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET: Thursday, March 7, 2024, with a Field Test (offline) from Friday, March 8, 2024, to Monday, March 11, 2024. MAH-MBA/MMS-CET: Saturday, March 9, 2024, to Sunday, March 10, 2024. MAH-M.ARCH CET and MAH-M.HMCT CET: Monday, March 11, 2024. MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and Wednesday, March 13, 2024. MAH-MCA CET: Thursday, March 14, 2024. MAH-B.Design CET: Saturday, April 6, 2024. MAH-B.HMCT CET: Saturday, April 13, 2024. MHTCET: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to Tuesday, April 30, 2024. MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.-CET: Thursday, May 2, 2024. MAH-L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET (Five-Year Integrated Course): Friday, May 3, 2024. MAH-B.Sc. Nursing CET: Tuesday, May 7, 2024. MAH-ANM -GNM CET: Wednesday, May 8, 2024. MAH-AAC CET: Sunday, May 12, 2024. MAH-PGP-CET/PGO-CET/M.Sc-CET: Sunday, May 12, 2024.

It is crucial for candidates to keep in mind that these dates are subject to change, and any updates will be communicated on the official website.