Mild 1.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Lohara taluka in Osmanabad

Mild tremors of an earthquake have been felt in the vicinity of Sastur in Lohara taluka. Today, around 4:32 PM, the Sastur area experienced a gentle earthquake, accompanied by faint rumbling sounds from the ground. As a result, there was some disturbance in the region. The impact was also felt in neighbouring areas like Holi, Udatpur, Salegaon, Toramba, Harali, and Rebechincholi.

In the meantime, Mr K. J. Paradeshi, a scientific assistant, informed that the earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at the seismic monitoring centre in Latur. This event brought back memories of the devastating earthquake that occurred in 1993.